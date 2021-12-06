Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Announces Dividend of $0.23

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) announced a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2323 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJEWY traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CJEWY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. HSBC cut shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

