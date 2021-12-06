Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Announces Dividend of $0.23

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) announced a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2323 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJEWY traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CJEWY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. HSBC cut shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Dividend History for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.