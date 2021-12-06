Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CINF. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 229.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,658,000 after buying an additional 93,507 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $59,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 430,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,298,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 532.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 43,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $115.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.56 and a 200-day moving average of $119.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $78.56 and a 52 week high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

