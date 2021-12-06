Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial comprises about 1.8% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at $560,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 205,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 39.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 148,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,975,000 after acquiring an additional 42,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CINF traded up $2.44 on Monday, reaching $118.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,866. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $78.56 and a one year high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.56 and a 200-day moving average of $119.34.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

