Cipher (CPR) Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $113,685.47 and approximately $2,484.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cipher has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.69 or 0.00347734 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00010991 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001144 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $694.77 or 0.01367308 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

