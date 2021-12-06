Citadel (CTL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $192.00

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 127.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. In the last week, Citadel has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. One Citadel coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $61,431.95 and approximately $192.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Profile

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

