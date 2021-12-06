Civilization (CIV) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Civilization has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Civilization has a market capitalization of $51.14 million and $851,059.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civilization coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00037881 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007499 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Civilization Coin Profile

Civilization is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization's total supply is 300,000,000 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

