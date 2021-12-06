Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.49. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,476,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after buying an additional 2,543,880 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,458,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after buying an additional 1,258,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

