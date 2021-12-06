Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is ($0.08). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $7.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy.

