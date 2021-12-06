Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to announce sales of $188.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.00 million. Cohu posted sales of $202.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $884.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $883.80 million to $884.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $864.70 million, with estimates ranging from $859.00 million to $870.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

COHU stock opened at $31.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Cohu has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,588 shares of company stock valued at $377,280 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cohu by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cohu by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cohu by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Cohu by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Read More: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.