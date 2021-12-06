Coin98 (C98) Price Hits $2.23 on Top Exchanges

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Coin98 has a total market cap of $413.40 million and approximately $51.46 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. One Coin98 coin can currently be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00004422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00024383 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011316 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

