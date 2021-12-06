CoinEx Token Market Cap Tops $59.32 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $59.32 million and $1.48 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00039328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.