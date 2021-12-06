Collateral Pay (COLL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $24,815.00

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 6th. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $821,048.95 and $24,815.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00056184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,300.66 or 0.08510379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00059604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,326.47 or 0.99588655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00076493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002593 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.