Colony Family Offices LLC Sells 1,030 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Colony Family Offices LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 3.0% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.87. 100,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,353. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.57. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

