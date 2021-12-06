Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Announces $1.29 — Dividend

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.2869 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE STK traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,876. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

