Comet Trading 16% Lower Over Last Week (CMT)

Comet (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Comet coin can now be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Comet has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. Comet has a total market cap of $14,220.13 and $16.00 worth of Comet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 88.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 107.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet Profile

CMT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Comet’s total supply is 872,830 coins. The official website for Comet is cometcoin.com . Comet’s official Twitter account is @cometcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Comet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Comet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Comet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

