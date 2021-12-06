Comparing Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) & Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) and Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Oriental Land alerts:

This table compares Oriental Land and Recruit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Land -16.45% -5.64% -4.14% Recruit 8.98% 21.70% 11.10%

This table compares Oriental Land and Recruit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Land $1.61 billion 35.24 -$509.39 million ($0.20) -155.99 Recruit $21.41 billion 4.93 $1.24 billion $1.31 48.26

Recruit has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Land. Oriental Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recruit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oriental Land and Recruit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oriental Land 0 0 2 0 3.00 Recruit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Oriental Land has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruit has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Recruit beats Oriental Land on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel. The Others segment includes land development operations. The company was founded by Chiharu Kawasaki and Hideo Edo on July 11, 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor. The Media and Solutions segment provides marketing and human resources solutions. The Staffing segment handles staffing dispatch both domestically and internationally. The company was founded on March 31, 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.