Comparing RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) and Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) and Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get RADCOM alerts:

23.4% of RADCOM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Markforged shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.0% of RADCOM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for RADCOM and Markforged, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RADCOM 0 1 0 0 2.00 Markforged 0 1 2 0 2.67

Markforged has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 137.43%. Given Markforged’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Markforged is more favorable than RADCOM.

Profitability

This table compares RADCOM and Markforged’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RADCOM -11.11% -6.16% -4.80% Markforged N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RADCOM and Markforged’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RADCOM $37.56 million 4.09 -$3.99 million ($0.31) -35.55 Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A

Markforged has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RADCOM.

Risk and Volatility

RADCOM has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markforged has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Markforged beats RADCOM on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Markforged Company Profile

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.