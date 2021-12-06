Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Edward Jay Kreps Sells 232,500 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $16,158,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edward Jay Kreps also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $18,991,100.00.

Shares of Confluent stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.75. 4,787,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,838. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.67.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,939 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $172,357,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $70,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.