Conflux Network (CFX) Achieves Market Cap of $280.11 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,717.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,321.01 or 0.08519831 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.34 or 0.00314171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $468.38 or 0.00923508 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00076696 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00010513 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.98 or 0.00394310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.54 or 0.00292889 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

