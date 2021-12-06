ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,443 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COP opened at $71.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.01. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

