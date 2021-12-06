CONTRACOIN Trading 31.9% Lower Over Last Week (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $15.31 million and approximately $375,610.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular exchanges.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,559,270 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

