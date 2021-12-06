Contrasting Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

67.8% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Whitestone REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braemar Hotels & Resorts -14.50% -15.98% -2.91% Whitestone REIT 10.29% 2.98% 1.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Whitestone REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braemar Hotels & Resorts $226.97 million 1.32 -$105.26 million ($1.52) -3.07 Whitestone REIT $117.92 million 4.09 $6.03 million $0.28 35.11

Whitestone REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whitestone REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Whitestone REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 1 2 0 2.67 Whitestone REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 121.75%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

Volatility and Risk

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.