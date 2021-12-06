Contrasting HMN Financial (HMNF) & The Competition

HMN Financial (NASDAQ: HMNF) is one of 118 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare HMN Financial to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HMN Financial and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial $46.91 million $10.30 million 7.73 HMN Financial Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.74

HMN Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than HMN Financial. HMN Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.2% of HMN Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of HMN Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HMN Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A HMN Financial Competitors 395 1670 1409 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 5.56%. Given HMN Financial’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HMN Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares HMN Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial 30.47% 13.79% 1.51% HMN Financial Competitors 19.70% 8.45% 0.96%

Risk & Volatility

HMN Financial has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HMN Financial competitors beat HMN Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc. is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Rochester, MN.

