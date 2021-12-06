Contrasting Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) & First National (NASDAQ:FXNC)

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) and First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. First National pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 3.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First National pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First National has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares 34.01% 26.61% 2.04% First National 25.79% 12.04% 1.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Live Oak Bancshares and First National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Oak Bancshares 0 0 5 0 3.00 First National 0 1 0 0 2.00

Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $86.20, indicating a potential upside of 2.99%. First National has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.48%. Given First National’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First National is more favorable than Live Oak Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of First National shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of First National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and First National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares $374.41 million 9.68 $59.54 million $3.73 22.44 First National $41.08 million 3.39 $8.86 million $2.22 10.10

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First National. First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats First National on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide. The Fintech segment focuses in making strategic investments into emerging financial technology companies. The company was founded by James S. Mahan III on December 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, NC.

About First National

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

