Contrasting Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) and Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG)

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) and Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and Meten EdtechX Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hailiang Education Group 12.48% 10.53% 6.91% Meten EdtechX Education Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and Meten EdtechX Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hailiang Education Group $213.08 million 2.30 $199.99 million $1.44 13.19 Meten EdtechX Education Group $137.48 million 0.61 -$62.99 million N/A N/A

Hailiang Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Meten EdtechX Education Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hailiang Education Group and Meten EdtechX Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Meten EdtechX Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Meten EdtechX Education Group has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,001.73%. Given Meten EdtechX Education Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meten EdtechX Education Group is more favorable than Hailiang Education Group.

Risk & Volatility

Hailiang Education Group has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meten EdtechX Education Group has a beta of -1.37, meaning that its share price is 237% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Hailiang Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Meten EdtechX Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hailiang Education Group beats Meten EdtechX Education Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group, Inc. engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Company Profile

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. It offers adult and junior ELT services under the Meten brand name, junior ELT services under the ABC brand name, and online ELT services under the Likeshuo brand name through a digital platform and network of learning centers. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 105 self-operated learning centers covering 28 cities in 15 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities, as well as 13 franchised learning centers covering 12 cities in 11 provinces and municipalities. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

