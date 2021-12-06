Contrasting SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.8% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SuRo Capital and Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital 10,823.94% -2.83% -2.53% Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SuRo Capital and Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

SuRo Capital presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.58%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust.

Risk and Volatility

SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 68.3%. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. SuRo Capital pays out 87.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SuRo Capital and Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $1.82 million 185.33 $75.34 million $9.18 1.28 Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

