Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Acquires 36,963 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.5% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262,434 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,616 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,729 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX opened at $57.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.26. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $58.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

