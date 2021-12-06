Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,321,000 after buying an additional 2,197,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.23 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $148.51 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

