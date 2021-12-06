Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK) Director John Gianni Kovacevic Buys 100,000 Shares

Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK) Director John Gianni Kovacevic bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,253,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,062,128.

John Gianni Kovacevic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, John Gianni Kovacevic bought 25,000 shares of Copperbank Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,250.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, John Gianni Kovacevic purchased 50,000 shares of Copperbank Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$28,000.00.

Copperbank Resources Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.14.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.78 price target on shares of Copperbank Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Copperbank Resources Company Profile

Copperbank Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its property portfolio includes the Contact copper project located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Pyramid and San Diego projects situated in the Alaska Peninsula.

