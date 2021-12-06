Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.25 Million

Brokerages predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will announce sales of $101.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.90 million. Corcept Therapeutics reported sales of $85.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year sales of $368.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $366.80 million to $370.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $414.68 million, with estimates ranging from $393.50 million to $435.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.75 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $980,507.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $487,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,971. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CORT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,314,000 after purchasing an additional 853,576 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 728,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 558,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 659,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after acquiring an additional 469,589 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,061,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,897,000 after acquiring an additional 311,494 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the period. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CORT opened at $20.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $31.18.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

