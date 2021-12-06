Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.29. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$101.21.

Shares of NA opened at C$96.11 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$70.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$106.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$101.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$97.55.

In other news, Director Laurent Ferreira bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$96.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$384,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,850,697.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

