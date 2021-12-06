Cormark Comments on Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.14. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

RY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $100.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $79.82 and a one year high of $108.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

