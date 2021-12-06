Cormark Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Cormark raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Friday, December 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

NYSE TD opened at $74.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $75.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

