Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,561 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Shares of QCOM opened at $176.51 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $188.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $197.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

