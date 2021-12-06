Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 106,842.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 108,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $159.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $419.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $148.51 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

