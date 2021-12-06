Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.5% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 61.6% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 70,848 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,540,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $534,555,000 after buying an additional 392,280 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $51.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $61.82. The company has a market capitalization of $215.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

