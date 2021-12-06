Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce sales of $167.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.03 million and the lowest is $164.03 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $164.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $661.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $651.91 million to $670.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $682.70 million, with estimates ranging from $665.12 million to $700.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC opened at $26.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $30.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

