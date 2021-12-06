COTI (COTI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $315.27 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. During the last week, COTI has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. COTI has a market cap of $315.27 million and approximately $83.36 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000715 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00055461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,322.55 or 0.08521099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00059999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,719.83 or 0.99984599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00077363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002611 BTC.

About COTI

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The official website for COTI is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

