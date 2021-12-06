Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

COTY opened at $9.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. Coty has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Coty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.08.

In other Coty news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,040,088 shares of company stock valued at $419,922,138. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

