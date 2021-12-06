Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair began coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Shares of BASE stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,399. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.15.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million. Research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

