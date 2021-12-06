Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Announces Earnings Results

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) released its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

Coupa Software stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.10. 3,284,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $162.41 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.63.

COUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.18.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total transaction of $31,615.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total transaction of $12,167,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

