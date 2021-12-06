Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $185-186 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.33 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.660-$0.690 EPS.

COUP traded up $3.36 on Monday, reaching $174.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,284,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,325. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $162.41 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.63. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COUP. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $294.18.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total transaction of $11,125,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total transaction of $83,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

