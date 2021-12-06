Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Buys 3,126 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after buying an additional 577,935 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $31,891,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 133,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 102,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.09.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $61.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $261.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.