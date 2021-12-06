Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $15.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

