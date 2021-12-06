Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Has $2.87 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $51.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.66. The stock has a market cap of $216.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.74 and a 1 year high of $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

