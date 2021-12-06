Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $216.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $187.08 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

