CPChain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $416,662.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $416,662.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.85 or 0.00269381 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00009548 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003664 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00010762 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars.

