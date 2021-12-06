Credits Price Reaches $0.0273 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Credits has a market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $248,669.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Credits has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

