Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given Hold Rating at Tudor Pickering

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.75 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.06.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE CPG traded up C$0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,131,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,980. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.26. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$2.60 and a one year high of C$6.50. The company has a market cap of C$3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$848.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.3200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,328 shares in the company, valued at C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.