Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 430 ($5.70) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.10) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Crest Nicholson to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.97) to GBX 410 ($5.44) in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.91) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 406.67 ($5.39).

Shares of LON:CRST traded up GBX 7.60 ($0.10) on Monday, reaching GBX 344.40 ($4.57). The company had a trading volume of 941,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,660. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 276.20 ($3.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 469 ($6.22). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 362.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 708.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £884.84 million and a P/E ratio of 15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

